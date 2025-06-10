Azadi OTT Release: Where to watch Sreenath Bhasi’s Malayalam action thriller based on a daring prison break

Malayalam action thriller Azadi was released on May 23, 2025, and received critical appreciation extensively for its screenplay. The movie presents a fight for survival of the innocents, staged against a daring prison break attempt. It is now all set to hit the OTT space soon.

Where to watch Azadi

Makers of Azadi had partnered with Manorama Max as their streaming partner on OTT way ahead of its release. And now the movie is all set to debut in the digital space in June 2025.

The OTT platform made the announcement on their Instagram handle by sharing a poster of the film. However, the exact date has not been confirmed yet.

Official trailer and plot of Azadi

Azadi revolves within the walls of Kottayam Medical College, where the protagonist, Ganga, is admitted. She is pregnant and is about to deliver her child, while carrying the accusation of murdering the son of a political leader.

Hours after her admission, her husband Raghu hatches a 24-hour vivid plan with help from insiders in the hospital to attempt a prison break for his wife Ganga and escape from the clutches of the law.

However, their haunting past catches up with Raghu and Ganga in the midst of their daring escapade as their adversaries infiltrate the hospital premises. This complicates the situation, as the couple fights for their survival at the very core.

Cast and crew of Azadi

Azadi stars Sreenath Bhasi, Raveena Ravi, Lal, Vani Vishwanath, Saiju Kurup, Maala Parvathi, and others in key roles.

The film is written by Sagar and is directed by Jo George. It is produced by Faizal Raja under the banner of Little Crew Production. Varun Unni has done the musical score of the film.

