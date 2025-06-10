Days of Our Lives Recap, June 9 Episode: John’s Loved Ones Say Heartfelt Goodbye

In the June 9 episode of Days of Our Lives, friends and family came together to honor the late John Black in an emotional farewell. The episode focused on personal goodbyes, shared memories, and the strong bond John had with each of them.

Steve and Kayla met at the Pub dressed in black, still processing John's death. Steve told Kayla he had packed up the Black Patch office, including John's belongings, and announced that he was closing the business for good. "I'm shutting down Black Patch, Sweetness," he said, explaining he couldn't continue without his partner.

While Kayla was always concerned about the risks of Steve's job, she understood how much it meant to him.

Steve considered life after retirement, maybe volunteering or learning to play guitar. But the hardest part for him was facing Marlena at the funeral. Roman joined them and reassured Steve that Marlena didn't blame him, and everyone was thankful for how he helped save Bo.

Rachel struggles with saying goodbye

At the DiMera mansion, Brady prepared Rachel for the funeral. She wore green hair clips that John had given her, wanting to feel close to her grandpa. Tearfully, she admitted she didn’t want to go, fearing that her dream about his death had made it real. Brady comforted her, saying John came to her in that dream to say goodbye.

Later at the service, she got emotional when looking at John’s photos and mementos. She recalled going to Cubs’ opening day with him, a memory Marlena called his perfect day.

Marlena, Eric, and the family honor John

Marlena arrived at the outdoor memorial, where framed photos and an urn were displayed. She embraced Shane, who called John the finest agent he’d ever worked with. Marlena thanked him for bringing John home. Eric joined Belle, Carrie, and Paul, admitting he was nervous about officiating. Carrie assured him they wanted no one else. They shared memories and toasted John with their coffees, something he would have done to lift everyone’s spirits.

Steve, Brady, Andrew, and Paul reminisced about John’s work as a spy. Paul called being John’s son the greatest gift he’d ever received.

Belle admitted to Carrie she was unsure about her relationship with EJ, believing John wouldn’t have approved. Brady confirmed her suspicions. Meanwhile, Julie shared warm words with Paulina but bristled when Cat arrived. She reminded Cat about her wild skydiving date with Chad and was relieved Jack and Jennifer weren’t there to witness it.

Later, Roman found Eric praying and reminded him how proud John would be of him.

