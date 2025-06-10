General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brook Lynn Take Legal Action Against Lulu?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, June 10, hint at rising tensions across Port Charles. Brook Lynn Quartermaine considers legal action, Willow Corinthos doubles down in court, and Kristina Corinthos-Davis pushes a risky lawsuit plan. Here’s what fans can expect from an action-packed episode.

Brook Lynn Quartermaine will meet with Tracy and ominously promise to remind people not to cross her — potentially targeting Lulu Spencer. Tracy may warn her granddaughter against escalating matters, especially with Gio involved. Despite this, Brook Lynn seems ready to move forward, having already contacted lawyer Marco Rios.

Advertisement

At Ava’s gallery, Ava Jerome cautions Trina Robinson about staying wary of Drew Cain, particularly with Kai Taylor now caught in Drew’s web. Meanwhile, Kai confesses to Portia Robinson about overhearing her argument with Curtis and learning about Curtis’ scheme involving Jacinda and a ketamine cover-up. This knowledge may prompt Kai to consider coming clean to Drew.

Elsewhere, Kristina pitches a lawsuit idea to Cody Bell, hoping he’ll sue Ava for financial gain. In the courtroom, Willow takes the stand to fight for full custody, defending Drew even as Diane Miller probes inconsistencies in her story — particularly about her failed visit to Michael in Germany. With Drew’s bribery cover-up hanging by a thread, the courtroom battle heats up.

Martin Grey also returns with news of a legal advantage that could help him strike back at Tracy. Meanwhile, Isaiah faces a tempting offer, potentially linked to Lucky Spencer’s departure from Port Charles.

Advertisement

With revenge plots, legal battles, and personal loyalties in flux, General Hospital promises high drama this week. Will Brook Lynn go through with her lawsuit? Will Willow finally see Drew’s true colors? Viewers won’t want to miss a moment of the action in Port Charles.

ALSO READ: General Hospital June 6 Episode Recap: Nina Drops Truth Bomb on Sasha as Baby Daisy Meets Family