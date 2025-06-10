Fans welcome back BTS' RM and V at HYBE building with loud cheers, watch grand return outside headquarters

BTS' fans' long wait has finally come to an end! RM and V have officially completed their 18-month military service and are back in civilian life. Fans showed their enthusiasm and affection by gathering in large numbers outside the HYBE headquarters to welcome the duo home.

The excitement was palpable as fans cheered loudly and prepared elaborate welcome displays, including trucks equipped with giant LED screens playing video clips of RM and V.

Fans welcome RM and V with support trucks and loud cheers

Hundreds of fans – some native and some who had traveled to South Korea specifically for the event – gathered on the street outside the HYBE headquarters. They waited to get a glimpse of the cars that Kim Namjoon, aka RM, and Kim Taehyung, aka V, took to travel from Chuncheon to the agency's building.

As the artists passed through the street, fans couldn't contain their excitement anymore. They screamed their lungs out, offering a loud welcome to the BTS members.

BTS ARMY also prepared support trucks to mark the completion of mandatory military service by leader RM and fellow member V. The vehicles featured pictures of the artists and giant LED screens, showcasing their photo slideshow and video clips. They also played songs like Usher's Daddy's Home, while waiting patiently for the cars. The post-military discharge clips of the Bangtan boys went viral on social media, with fans writing comments like "KINGS ARE BACK."

The outpouring of love and support from fans highlighted the strong bond between the BTS members and their devoted fan base. Earlier in the morning, the BTS duo greeted the fans at Chuncheon, thanking them for their unwavering love and support. They expressed gratitude to the BTS ARMY as they waited patiently for the artists during their 18-month military training period. RM and V accepted that life in the military was hard, but the support of their fellow military teammates and seniors kept them going.

Overall, the reunion was filled with mutual joy, as RM and V were beaming with happiness at being together again, just like the fans.

