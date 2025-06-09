Celine Dion Spends 'Unforgettable Evening' at Coldplay Concert Amid Concerning Health Diagnosis: 'My Heart...'

Famous Canadian singer Celine Dion is best known for his iconic song, My Heart Will Go On from the classic film, Titanic. Celine, who has been battling with stiff-person syndrome, has now grabbed headlines for attending a Coldplay concert. The singer spent the 'unforgettable evening' with the band amid a concerning health diagnosis. Her latest social media post says it all.

Celine Dion Attends Coldplay Concert in Las Vegas

On Monday, Celine Dion took to X to share a series of pictures from the Coldplay show in Las Vegas. The pictures feature the iconic singer enjoying a gala time with the Coldplay band.

The first picture shows Celine surrounded by lead singer, Chris Martin and other band members who recently performed on stage during the Music of the Spheres World Tour. The second photo shows both of them looking at each other.

Celine Dion looked stunning in a grey pantsuit which she paired with a white shirt and black tie. The 57-year-old singer kept her hair tied in a ponytail. One of the pictures features the My Heart Will Go On singer waving from the crowd area at the Allegiant Stadium. She also made a heart gesture with her hands while appearing on the big screen at the concert.

Celine accompanied her post with a heartwarming caption. In her post, the singer described the experience as an "unforgettable evening". "What an unforgettable evening with @Coldplay at @AllegiantStadium…My heart is still singing!" she wrote.

Celine Dion, who appeared to have attended the concert with her sons, also thanked the Coldplay band for the warm welcome. "A heartfelt thanks to the band and their amazing team for welcoming my family with warmth and kindness. It was all…fantastique," the Grammy award-winning singer added.

Check out the pictures here:

Here's How Netizens Reacted To Her Post

Some fans expressed that they wish Celine Dion and Coldplay collaborate in the future. Don't miss the tweets below.

Celine Dion has three sons, René-Charles Angelil and twins, Nelson and Eddy Angélil. She was married to late Canadian music producer Rene Angelil who died of throat cancer in 2016. Six years later, Celine was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare autoimmune and neurological disorder in August 2022.

