The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Poppy Stop Luna From Spiraling Out of Control?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, June 10, reveal that family drama will take center stage as Poppy Nozawa steps in to confront her daughter Luna Nozawa. With Remy Pryce learning more about Luna’s obsession with Steffy Forrester, and Poppy desperate to pull Luna back from the edge, viewers can expect a tense and emotional showdown.

Luna invites Remy over to her apartment after their tense session at the shooting range — where Luna shockingly fired at a photo of Steffy. As the two talk privately, Luna will continue to blame Steffy for sabotaging her chance to build a real father-daughter relationship with Finn.

Remy, concerned about Luna’s fixation and growing instability, will gently warn her against doing anything that could jeopardize her freedom. Meanwhile, Poppy, already alarmed by reports from Sheila and Deacon, shows up at Luna’s apartment determined to confront her spiraling daughter.

Poppy will remind Luna that she is an adult responsible for her actions — including her previous crimes and her efforts to shift blame. However, Luna will resist accountability, insisting that everyone, including her own family, has turned against her. Luna clings to the belief that Finn could love her if not for Steffy, further alarming Poppy.

As Luna’s obsession deepens, Poppy realizes the situation is more dire than she feared. Later this week, she’ll head to the hospital to update Finn and Li Finnegan about Luna’s troubling state. Stay tuned to see if Poppy’s intervention will be enough — or if Luna’s descent will continue.

