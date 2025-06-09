Who is Daniel Rigby? Eric and Ernie Star Cast as Vernon Dursley in HBO’s Harry Potter

Harry Potter, the J.K. Rowling Book Series, is getting a renewed look at HBO, and the latest set of announcements has made it all the more exciting for fans of the series. According to a report from Variety, the show is eyeing British actor Daniel Rigby to play the role of Vernon Dursley, Harry Potter’s mean uncle. The new revelations include confirmations for 8 other roles, including Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy and Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, and Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge.

Another Dursley, Petunia, aka Harry Potter’s aunt, will be played by Bel Powley. The casting for their son and the titular star’s cousin, Dudley, is yet to be unveiled. Daniel Rigby is a 42-year-old comedian who has previously been nominated for a BAFTA TV Award and won it, thanks to his contribution to the BBC television film, Eric and Ernie, where he played the lead role of Eric Morecambe.

Know about Daniel Rigby

His life as a comic doing stand-up earned him praise and accolades alike, having won the 2007 version of the So You Think You're Funny competition. He has also worked as a voice actor, taking on roles of Copenhagen in Warhorses of Letters, ReincarNathan, and being a part of the globally famed Teletubbies.

That’s not all, as his filmography boasts a series of features in popular TV shows, and OTT content starting from Lilies and including Black Mirror, Big School, Undercover, Flowers, Sick Note, Landscapers, and more. Some of his more recent roles involve shows like Renegade Nell and I, Jack Wright, which further earned him a strong footing in the business.

Daniel Rigby has stuck to more plays and brief appearances in TV films: That Day We Sang, Jack and the Beanstalk: After Ever After, and Hansel & Gretel: After Ever After. He has also taken on movie roles in Flyboys, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and lastly Snow White, where he played Maple. Some of his upcoming projects include a role in Blade Runner 2099 and Cold Storage. However, it is expected that it is the very role of the annoying and concerning Vernon Dursley in Harry Potter that will earn him his flowers.

