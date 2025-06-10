BTS’ V receives special send-off from SDT comrades at discharge ceremony in THIS heartwarming way

On June 10, 2025, BTS members RM and V were officially discharged from South Korea’s military service. This marks a significant milestone for ARMYs worldwide. The duo greeted fans and press during a discharge event held at Sports Park in Sinbuk-eup, Chuncheon, Gangwon Province. There, celebrations erupted in honor of their return to civilian life.

Both members were met with cheers and applause. However, it was V’s emotional send-off from his Special Duty Team (SDT) that quickly became the highlight of the day!

SDT members bid V a powerful farewell

Before joining RM at the public event, V received a heartwarming send-off from his Special Duty Team (SDT) comrades under the Army’s 2nd Corps Military Police. In a video released by Yonhap News, V’s fellow SDT members can be seen forming a half-circle. Their arms were linked as they chanted together and bowed multiple times while chanting in unison.

The chant, believed to be a traditional SDT or military motto, echoed through the air, creating a stirring moment. The powerful yet touching moment quickly went viral. Fans praise V’s bond with his team and how clearly he was loved and respected during his service.

A warm welcome from ARMY

Later that morning, both RM and V appeared at the Sports Park in Sinbuk-eup, where hundreds of ARMYs had gathered to celebrate their return. The two idols, now noticeably bulked up and glowing with health, smiled brightly as they greeted fans. They also posed for photos and accepted congratulatory bouquets.

Adding a touch of humor and nostalgia to the event, RM surprised fans by bringing along his now-famous saxophone. He previously played it during Jin’s discharge celebration. The quirky gesture drew laughter and excitement from fans, showing RM’s charm and sense of fun.

A look back at V’s military journey

V enlisted on December 11, 2023, and chose to serve in one of the most demanding branches of the military: the Special Task Force. His time in the SDT has been marked by discipline and dedication. He earned admiration not just from fans, but from fellow soldiers as well.

Who’s back and who’s next

With RM and V now back, four BTS members have completed their mandatory military service: Jin, J-Hope, RM, and V. The remaining three (Jimin, Jungkook, and SUGA) are set to be discharged later this month, paving the way for BTS’ long-awaited full reunion.

