Days of Our Lives May 20 Episode Recap: Why Did EJ Ask Paulina to Meet Him? Find Out

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on May 20, 2025, JJ arrives with a few questions about Philip’s beating. According to Kate, this may have stemmed from a workplace issue with Xander.

Gabi mentions noticing tension between the two brothers. After their chat, Gabi’s daughter Ariana shows up and both of them share a tight hug. Gabi goes off at Javi and accuses him of messing up the flight. She ends up firing him, and Javi says, “Fine.”

Then Ariana told Gabi that her flight was canceled, and he had texted about the same to Gabi. Ariana asks her mother to apologize to Javi.

Meanwhile, Chad gets to know about Philips' beating after he meets Leo at The Spectator office. On the other hand, Paulina visits the DiMera mansion after EJ calls her. He asks her to talk to Chanel and ask her to convince Johnny not to cut him out of his life.

Paulina reminds him of the time EJ attempted to get her kicked out as mayor. EJ expressed wanting to focus on their kids, and he wants to make amends with his son and help give Chanel the family she deserves.

Before Paulina heads out, EJ tells her that he will never give up on his son and that he will “die for him.” Soon Chad enters and asks EJ if he had something to do with Philips’ beating. EJ denies.

Meanwhile, Gabi promises her daughter that she will apologize to Javi when he comes home. Their chat turns to Araiana’s birthday planning.

Later in the podcast, EJ asks if Chad and Cat have gone on a date yet. They haven’t, but Chad says that they were going skydiving. Cat jumped out of his joke that he’s afraid of heights. EJ advised him not to get nervous.

