Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Ari’s Return to Salem Expose a Hidden Secret?

The upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives is packed with revelations and emotional encounters. Ari Horton returns to Salem under suspicious circumstances, JJ Deveraux’s feud with Gabi Hernandez reignites, and Shawn Brady finds himself reconnecting with Belle Black. Meanwhile, tensions rise between EJ and Paulina, and Javi vents to an unlikely confidante.

Arianna “Ari” Horton is back in Salem, and while her family is thrilled to see her, something doesn’t quite add up. The teenager recently asked Gabi for money and hastily covered her tracks by claiming she just wanted to come home. With her birthday nearing, her timing seems convenient—but is she hiding a deeper issue? Gabi’s maternal instincts tell her something is off, and fans may soon learn that Ari’s return comes with more than just a suitcase.

Meanwhile, Gabi finds herself sparring once again with her estranged partner, JJ Deveraux. The tension between them has only escalated since the fallout over EJ DiMera’s shooting. Things hit a boiling point when Gabi buys a date with Alex Kiriakis at a hospital auction, triggering JJ’s jealousy. Determined to win her back, JJ may be reading more into the date than he should—and Gabi’s reaction could either open the door to reconciliation or slam it shut.

On a softer note, Shawn Brady confides in Belle Black. Despite their separation, the former spouses share a bond that allows for honest conversation. Shawn may open up about Bo Brady’s condition and the mysterious Versavix treatment, seeking comfort and clarity from someone who once knew him best. Their heart-to-heart may reignite old feelings or simply remind them of the strength in their shared past.

Elsewhere in Salem, EJ DiMera seeks help from an unlikely ally—Paulina Price. Though the two have never been close, EJ’s concern for his son Johnny may push him to ask for Paulina’s assistance in mending fences. Paulina, who cares deeply for both Johnny and Chanel, may put her distaste for EJ aside to support their future.

Finally, Javi Hernandez finds a sympathetic ear in Leo Stark. Whether it's about family pressure or Salem’s endless drama, Javi needs someone to vent to—and Leo is never far from the latest gossip.

As Days of Our Lives unfolds on Tuesday, May 20, expect explosive secrets, emotional confessions, and surprising alliances. Will Ari’s secret come to light? Can JJ and Gabi find common ground again? And what will come of Shawn and Belle’s quiet moment? With so much at stake, Salem is bracing for another unforgettable episode.