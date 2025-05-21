Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sarah Expose the Truth About Xander’s Attack on Philip?

Salem is on the verge of erupting as Days of Our Lives spoilers for May 21 reveal emotional showdowns and tense revelations. Sarah Kiriakis is about to unleash her wrath over Xander’s violent assault on Philip, whose life now hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, Stephanie crosses paths with Cat Greene and offers a warning about Chad, and Paulina has a big surprise in store for Chanel and Johnny. Buckle up—this episode is packed with drama, heartbreak, and a few unexpected turns.

Sarah Kiriakis is ready to let Xander have it after his brutal attack on Philip. Fueled by rage and disbelief, she confronts her husband with the fury only a betrayed wife can summon. Philip may have forged a letter and made some questionable choices, but he was trying to redeem himself—not end up hospitalized. When the dust settles, the truth may reveal that Sarah was justified in protecting Philip’s secret all along. Will she stand by her choices—or will Xander’s actions be the final straw?

Over at the hospital, the aftermath of Xander’s beating weighs heavily. Philip’s condition remains fragile, and both Alex Kiriakis and Brady Black brace for the worst. As panic spreads through the family, May 21 could bring a major turning point in Philip’s fate. Can he pull through—or will Xander’s rage leave irreversible damage?

Elsewhere, Stephanie Johnson has a candid run-in with Cat Greene. Her advice? Be cautious about Chad DiMera. Stephanie knows firsthand how deeply Chad is still tethered to his late wife, Abigail. As Cat considers whether she can handle being second to a memory, will she walk away—or take the risk?

Meanwhile, Paulina Price has something unexpected planned for Chanel and Johnny. The couple, recently reunited and house-hunting, could be in for a big reveal. Is Paulina helping them find their dream home—or does she have a curveball coming their way? Either way, expect heartfelt moments…and maybe a little chaos.

With relationships hanging by a thread, life-and-death stakes, and secrets bubbling to the surface, Days of Our Lives on May 21 promises to deliver must-see drama. Will Sarah forgive Xander—or expose him? Will Philip survive? And what exactly is Paulina planning? Tune in to find out.