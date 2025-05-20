Hailey Bieber Says False Divorce Rumors With Justin Bieber Affected Her Postpartum Recovery: ‘It’s Such a Mindf*ck…’

Hailey Bieber has reflected on her divorce rumors with Justin Bieber. The new mom in town spoke at length with Vogue about childbirth and the care required post-delivery.

Bieber went on to reveal that the reports about her split from the Baby singer affected her, and it delayed her recovery. Amid embracing motherhood, the Rhode founder got a new therapist for herself and dug into the feelings while riding on a rollercoaster of hormones.

Advertisement

The model-entrepreneur revealed that her marriage with the musician is going strong and that all three together are a happy family. Addressing the articles published about her, Bieber stated that “It’s not true.”

Furthermore, while speaking to the media outlet, Hailey shared, “And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son, and my friends, and I have people that know me and love me, and I love them.”

The businesswoman also revealed her plans of having another child, but she would want to have one at a time. Moreover, the postpartum journey has been the most sensitive time. Bieber explained, "Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult."

Hailey continued, "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They're getting divorced,' and 'They're this,' and 'They're not happy': It is such a mindfuck. I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live."

Advertisement

Despite the chaos and constant news about her parting ways from the mom to Jack Blues Bieber found solace in Ariana Grande's quote from Wicked. Hailey revealed, "It was so true to me when she said that. I am in a space where I just don't accept it. I don't allow it anymore. We don't have to allow those things into our space if we don't want to."

Hailey and Justin Bieber welcomed their first child in August 2024.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Reveals Suffering Postpartum Hemorrhage During Delivery: 'I Was Bleeding Really Badly, and People Die...'