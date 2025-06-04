Blake Lively Faces Dead End in Justin Baldoni Feud: Judge Rules Out Emotional Distress Claims, Find Out Details

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s case has escalated over the months, and the progress seems to be in favor of the filmmaker. According to the new reports, the judge overseeing the case between the co-stars has declared the actress’s emotional distress claims to be dead.

The ruling was shared by Judge Lewis Liman after back-and-forth filings by both parties.

According to the previously published reports, Lively’s attorneys got back at Baldoni’s lawyers, who claimed that the mother of four tried to withdraw her lawsuit to hide her medical records.

The actress’s team stated, “As the Wayfarer Parties make abundantly clear in their Motion, Ms. Lively voluntarily agreed to withdraw her infliction of emotional distress claims on Friday, May 30. Ms. Lively did so in good faith to streamline the dispute in the ordinary litigation process, given the damages she otherwise anticipates recovering.”

Judge Lewis Liman’s ruling

As for the new ruling in the Lively vs. Baldoni case, the judge mentioned that the actress is at a dead end in changing her mind over disclosing her medical records.

In the motion penned by the judge this morning, Liman stated, “Lively’s request that ‘because the parties have agreed to dismiss Ms. Lively’s tenth and eleventh causes of action… the Court exercise its inherent authority and authority under Rule 15 to dismiss them without prejudice’ is denied without prejudice to renewal.”

He further added that either Lively reaches an agreement with Baldoni over the filing with prejudice or has the court dismiss them without prejudice. Whichever way her team chooses, she can no longer present any evidence of her emotional distress.

The case between the It Ends With Us co-stars has been going on since December, months after the movie was released.

