Days of Our Lives June 2 Spoilers: John Says Goodbye to This World as His Loved Ones Grieve

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

The fans truly need to grab a tissue box because they will go on an emotional ride, especially because of John’s situation.

On the June 2 episode of Days of Our Lives, although Marlena had told their child that John would be healthy again, she sticks by John’s side knowing that he will bid adieu to this world.

Marlena will spend meaningful time with John

Marlan sends Brady, Paul, Will, Eric, and Belle to get some rest so that she can cuddle up with her beau until his final moments on this planet. After everything that unfolded in the storyline, it was time to say goodbye.

The fans can expect to go back in time to witness John’s best moments as other family members drive his death. People, including Steve, Kayla, Belle, Shawn, and others, will be mourning John’ sad passing.

Who does Bo come across?

As everyone grieves John’s passing, Hope, Ciara, and Shawn gather at Bo’s bedside as his condition is also critical.

In an emotionally charged moment, Bo meets a mysterious person. Who is this individual in question? Bo meets none other than his late son Zack. We know you are already crying because we are too!

This will truly be a moving moment for the audience as this comes amid John’s death, his loved ones grieving his passing, and Bo’s encounter with Zack. So tears are bound to fall from your eyes.

So, before tuning into the episode, do not forget to have those tissues ready.

