Kanye West to Make Amends With His Mentor Jay Z? Rapper Says He ‘Dreams’ About Apologizing

Kanye West is yet again making headlines. The rapper shared on his social media that he is hoping to make amends with his former collaborator, Jay-Z. West, who is often known to make controversial statements, is regretting his remarks about the Drunk in Love crooner and Beyoncé’s kids.

Taking to his X account, the father of four claimed that he often “dreams” about apologizing to a fellow artist.

Advertisement

In the past months, the rapper grabbed attention after stating that Jay-Z and Beyonce’s twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, had mental instabilities. However, West went on to share an apology on his social media.

Kanye West’s apology to Jay-Z

Regretting his comments about his mentor and Beyoncé’s kids, Kanye West shared an apology on his social media. In one of the tweets he posted in April, the rapper wrote, “I’m sorry Jay Z.”

He further added, “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family but when I needed family on some real sh– none of these rap n—as had my back.”

Later in the same month, West revealed on his social media that he had a fallout with the Renegade artist over the red MAGA hat during the making of the Jail song, from his 2021 album, Donda. West wanted one of the lines out from the lyrics, but it seems that the latter would not allow him to do so.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Heartless musician has also been in the news for aiming his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, via his tweets.

Kanye West’s controversial statements against Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has made multiple mean remarks about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, amid the ongoing custody battle. Taking a dig at Kim and other Kardashians, the rapper wrote on his X account, “I DONT WANT TO JUST ‘SEE’ MY KIDS. I NEED TO RAISE THEM. I NEED TO HAVE SAY SO OF WEAR THEY GO TO SCHOOL AND WHO THEIR FRIENDS ARE AND WHOS HOUSES THEY SLEEP OVER WEATHER MY DAUGHTERS WEAR LIPSTICK AND PERFUME.”

He further added, “ALL THESE RIGHTS HAVE BEEN TAKEN FROM ME BY THE KARDASHIAN MOB HULU AND DISNEY AND THE BIGGER AGENDA TO USE THE SELECTIVELY BRED BLACK CHILDREN TO BE PLATFORMS TO INFLUENCE BLACK PEOPLE.”

West also added in the later tweets that he regretted having kids with Kim and instead should have slept with Paris Hilton. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West parted ways in 2022 after eight years of marriage.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Kanye West Come Out as Gay? Rapper Bashes Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian and Kids in New Rant Sparking Debate