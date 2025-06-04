PICS: Kylie Jenner's Best Moments Secretly Feature Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Find Out How

Kylie Jenner is letting her fans in on some of the cozy moments she shared with her loved ones lately. The mom of two dropped a carousel of pictures on her Instagram, featuring her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.

The first picture of the post saw Jenner soaking up the sun while sitting on her rocking chair. Another monochrome snap included her sister and friend, as the trio laughed while enjoying themselves outdoors.

One of the pictures in the post had the media personality’s intimate moments with her kids, whom she shares with her former partner, Travis Scott.

A look into Kylie Jenner’s previous moments with her loved ones

Jenner looks beautiful in the sun-soaked picture uploaded on the first slide of the carousel. One adorable picture that grabbed the attention of her fans was Aire half cuddled up in the blanket as he got clicked by his mom. The Kardashians star also featured her daughter, Stormi, in the photos.

The young one was seen enjoying herself by the ocean while donning a patterned swimsuit. Another black-and-white picture of the lot had Jenner resting her chin on Stormi’s head.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to drop her joyful times on her social media as she sailed through what looked like a sunset.

The reality TV star did not miss out on her moments with Timothée Chalamet, as the couple stepped out for an NBA date earlier this week. Jenner uploaded the photos of the court and the players from her outing with the Call Me By Your Name actor.

As for the caption, Kylie added, “my week on reels,” with a little emoji at the end.

