Days of Our Lives May 30 Episode Recap: Will returns, John Wakes Up As Will Comes Back and DiMeras Go Wild

Friday's episode of Days of Our Lives brought emotional reunions and intense drama as John Black started to awaken and the DiMera family dealt with explosive secrets.

John's situation improved when he regained consciousness in the hospital. Marlena, Paul, and Will were with him, touched by his first words and a silent declaration of his love for his family. Paul, filled with guilt, got reassuring comfort from Marlena before John softly uttered "Doc," eliciting an emotional moment from everyone there.

Will's return to Salem was timed to perfection. He reunited with Paul and Marlena and had a heart-to-heart with Johnny, who continues to be torn between the shooting of EJ and his own involvement in the family drama. Will attempted to reassure him, but the sense of guilt and unanswered truths hung in the air.

EJ DiMera's dangerous deal

Outside the hospital doors, EJ DiMera found himself in the middle of a perilous negotiation. Kristen informed him that Rachel had witnessed Johnny holding a gun on the night EJ was ambushed. While no concrete evidence was put forth, Kristen employed the child's memory in service of her own agenda. Kristen insisted that EJ deliver her mother as payment for her silence regarding Johnny.

Confronted with making the hard decision, EJ accepted the deal under the stipulation that Rachel never return to Salem. The tense sibling ceasefire has potential long-term ramifications for the DiMera legacy.

Through the turmoil, Paul posted a positive note about his own life. During a lighter exchange, he revealed that he plans to wed Andrew in Salem as soon as John is completely recovered. Brady suggested Eric perform the ceremony, injecting a welcome trace of positivity into a fraught week.

With family ties stretched to the breaking point and secrets waiting to explode, catch Days of Our Lives for new drama and heartbreaks to come.

