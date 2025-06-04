The Bold and the Beautiful June 4 Spoilers: Ridge Walks In on Will and Electra as Luna Gears Up to Fight Steffy

At Forrester Creations, Will Spencer and Electra Forrester steal a moment together and start kissing in the middle of the design office. Their stolen passion is cut short when Ridge Forrester suddenly appears, catching them off guard.

While Will and Electra scramble to regain composure, Ridge barely bats an eye at their public make-out session, having been caught in similar situations himself. Instead, his attention is on Luna Nozawa as he hears about Electra’s recent tense encounter with her. Ridge warns both Will and Electra to be highly cautious, agreeing with Will that Luna poses a serious danger.

Finn stands firm against Luna’s invasions as Ridge arrives at the Cliff House

Over at the cliff house, Finn remains resolute in keeping Luna away despite her relentless attempts to insert herself into his family’s life. After yet another rejection from her father, Luna’s hatred for Steffy deepens. She buys a gun and begins plotting to remove Steffy from the picture permanently.

Just then, Ridge arrives unannounced at the cliff house. Furious about Luna’s persistent stalking of Steffy, Ridge insists that Finn and Steffy take stronger measures to stop Luna’s escalating menace before it’s too late.

Sheila confesses to Deacon while warnings about Luna follow

Elsewhere, Deacon Sharpe confronts Sheila Sharpe after she admits to secretly meeting Luna behind his back. Feeling betrayed, Deacon lashes out at her. Despite the fallout, Sheila hopes her honesty will preserve their fragile trust.

Beyond her personal motives, Sheila is increasingly alarmed by Luna’s dangerous tendencies and warns Deacon about the risk Luna poses, especially to Steffy. She plans to warn Poppy Nozawa, Luna’s mother, about the threat Luna poses.

