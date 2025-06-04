Princess Lilibet Turns 4: Meghan Markle Drops UNSEEN Pics of Her ‘Beautiful Girl’ Amid Prince Harry’s Royal Feud

Meghan Markle celebrates Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday by dropping unseen pictures on her social media platform. The Duchess of Sussex shared monochrome photos of the young one, cuddling with her mom on the oceanside. Another image in the carousel dates back to the princess's birth in 2021.

As for the caption, the Suit alum paid a birthday tribute to her daughter, calling her a "beautiful girl." The note read, "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives — and each day is brighter and better because of it."

She added, "Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

Meanwhile, Markle’s adorable post for her daughter comes amid Prince Harry’s potential decision to name their family’s last name.

Is Prince Harry planning to change his family name?

While the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex are celebrating their daughter’s birthday, Prince Harry also has a decision hanging. According to the previous media reports, the former royal family member had a secret chat with his uncle and Princess Diana’s brother to change his last name to Spencer.

The news of the Duke wanting to change his last name comes amid his years-long feud with the royals.

However, according to a close friend of Harry, Charles Spencer has advised him against it, as doing so could cause him legal troubles. For ages, the royal family has used the Mountbatten-Windsor title, and for the prince, he goes by adding Wales to his name, as both his parents were the former Prince and Princess of Wales.

As for Harry’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet use Mountbatten-Windsor as their last name.

What deep meaning does Princess Lilibet’s name hold?

Meanwhile, for the birthday girl, Princess Lilibet is the second child to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, born in 2021. While the young one is special in all ways, her name pays tribute to rather special members of the royal family.

Her name, Lilibet Diana, is a tribute to the former Queen of England, Elizabeth, who was affectionately known as Lilibet. As for her middle name, it stands for Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, who passed away in 1992 following a tragic car crash in Paris.

