Caitlyn Jenner Gives Her Stamp of Approval to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about Kylie Jenner’s relationship with Timothée Chalamet. A source close to the media personality revealed that she is happy for her daughter and is telling everyone that “Kylie has finally met her match.”

The mom of two and the Call Me By Your Name actor have been dating for the past couple of years. After getting clicked together at multiple events in the past month, the duo seems to have the blessings of Jenner’s mother.

In conversation with Life & Style, the insider shared that Caitlyn invited the duo over for dinner and revealed that Chalamet is someone “every parent would want for their daughter.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s thoughts about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship

According to the sources close to Jenner, Caitlyn is raving about Timothée Chalamet. They revealed, “Timothée is naturally very charming; it’s no surprise Caitlyn is raving about him. She’s over the moon to be getting his time and attention; she’s taking it as a sign that Kylie is valuing her and making her a priority.”

An insider went on to add, “Caitlyn had them over to her place in Malibu a few weeks ago, and she hasn’t stopped talking about it since. She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter.”

The source also revealed that the Willy Wonka star is “polite and well-spoken.”

Caitlyn believes Kylie can never do anything wrong in her eyes. The source added, “If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating,” then Chalamet must be great.

The insider claimed that Jenner was even welcoming to Kylie’s ex, Tyga.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were recently spotted together at the NBA game, cheering for their favorite team and enjoying themselves.

