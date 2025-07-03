The Bold and the Beautiful July 2 Episode Recap: Remy Voices His Concerns About Luna to Sheila

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Luna spending time with Hayes and impressing him with her origami skills, just as Sunshine had told him. Luna couldn’t wait for him to show the craft to his mother. She hugs Hayes and even cries a little before leaving him.

On the other hand, Steffy is having a conversation with her mother about how wonderful the summer has turned out for her kids. She reveals to Taylor that it is important for her and the kids to regain normalcy, despite Luna roaming freely.

Before Steffy reveals anything further, Hayes comes in running, with fortune teller cards in his hands.

What will the fortune-teller cards reveal?

As Hayes came in to show his mom the fortune-teller cards, Steffy felt strange at first, wondering why Sunshine had taken the class without being informed. However, she did not want to ruin her son’s happiness and decided to play with him.

Steffy and Taylor play with the cards, but it only gets stranger. The first picture was about the sun, then the moon. When Taylor pulled out a card, she received a message of heartbreak, and finally, Hayes received a picture of a girl with X’s instead of eyes.

Finding the message to be strange and creepy, Steffy decided to discuss it with Ms. Dylan.

Much to Steffy’s surprise, Ms. Dylan called her before she could. While talking, Steffy brought up the fortune-telling cards. While the former agreed that Sunshine was a little creepy, she also noted her to be “nice.”

Ms. Dylan asked Steffy to come down, as she ought to have a talk with her. Initially hesitant, Steffy agreed, but she did not know that Luna was present in the room too.

The latter threatened Ms. Dylan with a gun, demanding she keep the information about her meeting with Hayes away from Steffy.

Remy expresses his concerns regarding Luna to Sheila

Meanwhile, Remy received news from Sheila, who ranted about the hatred between Steffy and Luna to him. Remy then voiced his concerns about Luna, revealing the incident that took place at the shooting range.

Not only did Luna enter the venue with her own gun, but she also had the targets printed.

Upon hearing what Remy said, Sheila wondered what it was that Luna was talking about, leaving with a bang.

