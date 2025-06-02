Vanessa Kirby is Pregnant: Actress Debuts Her Baby Bump as She Joins Fantastic Four Cast in Mexico

Vanessa Kirby is pregnant! The actress debuted her baby bump at the Fantastic Four event in Mexico, where she joined the cast members of her upcoming Marvel film. The Pieces of a Woman star walked the red carpet at the CCXPMX Film Festival to appear at her new MCU movie panel.

Advertisement

Kirby was snapped making an appearance in a shiny blue dress. The actress opted for a straight turtleneck gown for the event that perfectly defined her bump. She kept her hair open and parted on one side. For the accessories, the movie star kept it simple with small, hooped earrings.

Who is Vanessa Kirby dating?

As for the father of Kirby’s first child, it is known to be the actress’ boyfriend and the lacrosse player, Paul Rabil. The couple has been dating for the past couple of years and made their relationship public in November 2023. According to the reports of the Daily Mail, the duo was first linked together in October 2022.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on her Instagram at the time, the Fast and Furious star dropped some loved-up moments with her partner. In the caption, she wrote, "What a beautiful time away to stop for a second to appreciate the people you most love.”

Advertisement

The actress further added, "Thank you so much @fsnevis for making us feel so welcome and for having us in such a special place.”

A year later, Rabil too addressed his relationship with Kirby in public. On his social media account, the lacrosse star shared pictures of himself and the actress.

In the caption he penned, "From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you.”

Vanessa Kirby’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Kirby, apart from Fantastic Four: First Steps, will appear in Fast X: Part 2, which will hit theaters in 2026. Moreover, the reports reveal that the actress will also star in the upcoming Avengers movies, Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Kirby returned for her role as the White Widow in Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning, alongside Tom Cruise. The film is successfully running in cinema halls.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fantastic Four: First Steps Makers to Take a New Direction; 'We Decided Early on Not to Do An Origin Story'