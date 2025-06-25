Robert Downey Jr Details How Pedro Pascal Friendship Grew During Avengers Doomsday Homework Days: 'Reaffirms My Faith...'

Pedro Pascal is earning high praise from his co-stars, most notably Robert Downey Jr., as they film Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. In a new Vanity Fair cover story, Downey opened up about working closely with Pascal on the highly anticipated movie, set to release in December 2026.

Downey and Pascal are filming at Pinewood Studios in the U.K. this summer. Downey plays the new Marvel villain Doctor Doom, marking a dramatic shift from his iconic role as Iron Man. Pascal reprises his role as Reed Richards, which he will debut in Fantastic Four: First Steps, set to release in July.

“Pascal’s slow trajectory to becoming a household name who is on a wildly hot streak kind of reaffirms my faith in our industry,” Downey told Vanity Fair. The two actors have formed a close friendship on set, with Downey even inviting cast members to his home for what he called 'homework days.' These informal gatherings are meant to help workshop scenes and build chemistry. When asked what happens during these sessions, Pascal simply replied, “Very good question.”

Pedro Pascal opens up about casting criticism

Pascal addressed the backlash he faced after being cast as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four: First Steps. Critics claimed he was 'too old,' 'not right,' and that 'he needs to shave.' Pascal said the experience was tough, but Downey helped him through it.

Vanessa Kirby, Pascal’s Fantastic Four co-star, said that he doesn’t have much emotional armor and reveals his true self right away, which makes people trust him because of how bravely open he is. Pascal, in return, described Downey as someone who is instantly generous and welcoming, making others feel safe enough to be vulnerable, uncertain, or even emotionally raw around him.

Here’s what Bella Ramsey said about the 'Internet Daddy' joke

Bella Ramsey, who worked with Pascal on The Last of Us, also spoke to Vanity Fair about her bond with him. She expressed concern about the social media trend that refers to Pascal as 'the internet’s daddy.'

“I felt worried for him,” Ramsey said. “I want to protect him from that whole joke of becoming the internet’s daddy. I was like, ‘I don’t want everyone to refer to you as that and see you as that. You’re so much more.’”

Pascal had previously acknowledged the label during a 2022 Vanity Fair video interview, saying, “Daddy is a state of mind. I’m your daddy.”

