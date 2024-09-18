Gary Oldman, star of Harry Potter, believes he's almost ready to play Dumbledore in the upcoming HBO revival. He made his acting debut as Sirius Black in The Prisoner of Azkaban twenty years ago.

Speaking with IndieWire on Sunday, September 15, at the Emmy Awards, the Slow Horses star stated that while he hasn't been approached about the show, he also doesn't anticipate being "approached" for his original character Sirius Black.

Oldman stated, "I love Sirius. He didn't contribute enough. He appeared, and then he passed through the veil. "I'm willing to bet that they'll have an entirely new cast of characters. I might be able to portray Dumbledore in a few years."

Actors Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and Daniel Radcliffe, 35, initially rose to fame on the big screen in 2001 due to the popular film series.

Oldman, who is 66-years-old has the ideal age for the part. At the time of the first Harry Potter movie's release, Richard Harris, the original Dumbledore, was 71 years old. He passed away the next year at the age of 72. At the age of 64, Michael Gambon made his screen debut in The Prisoner of Azkaban, filling in for the role.

Early this month, HBO announced an open casting call for young actors to play Harry, Ron, and Hermione and other main parts in their upcoming television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's best-selling books about the wizard.

Advertisement

The TV adaptation, which HBO Max revealed last year, is meant to be a true adaptation of the cherished Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling.

However, it appears that filming for the Harry Potter TV series will start in the spring of 2025, so HBO and Oldman should get in contact as soon as possible.

Oldman played Sirius Black, Harry Potter's godfather, in the first set of Harry Potter films, which were released between 2001 and 2011. Oldman most recently received high praise for his portrayal in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

Chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content Casey Bloys has high expectations for the project, stating that it will continue for ten years straight. This contradicts earlier assumptions that the project will use J.K. Rowling's seven books for an analogous number of seasons.

ALSO READ: Dog Man Trailer: Pete Davidson Voices THIS Supervillain In Captain Underpants Spinoff Based On Dav Pilkey's Novel; Watch