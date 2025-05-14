General Hospital May 13 Episode Recap: Lulu Believes Gio is Actually Dante and Brook Lynn's Son; Know More

In the latest episode of General Hospital, which aired on May 13, 2025, the audience saw Lulu telling Carly that she believes that Dante and Brook Lynn are Gio’s parents. Carly warns that telling this to Gio could negatively impact his life.

Carly also says that this was not her secret to reveal and that she needs to find authentic proof before she makes her next move.

Tarcy tries to seek help from Jason to find the son that Lynn gave up for adoption. She believes that Lynn’s son is in Port Charles, and he might be in trouble. Tracy tells Jason that Lynn did not know about this plan. Jason refused to get involved without her permission, stating that it wasn't his place.

Meanwhile, after locking Dalton’s office door, Joss uses WSB tech to scan the room and break into Dalton’s desk. Someone attempts to open the door, and it is none other than Vaughn, dressed as a maintenance worker.

As the duo looks through his documents and desktop files, they realize that the important data was not in his office and that they might find it in his lab. Joss and Vaughn then plan their next move.

It seems that Curtis is suspicious that Potuia is hiding something and might be protecting Drew for a reason. He told Jordan about Portia’s behavior.

Curtis confesses to walking over multiple private conversations between Portia and Drew and says that the things felt the same as when Portia lied about Trina. He also made sure to point out that she did not like Drew, and all of a sudden, she is defending and encouraging everyone to move on.

Jordan asks him to speak to Portia directly and learn about her side before he jumps to any conclusion.

On the other hand, Portia tells Trinma that she was against Kai’s surgery, but she has changed her mind because it helped him.

Trina questions whether Portia wanted Curtis and Drew to make peace. Portia expressed that she would settle even if they just coexisted. She thinks that Curtis will listen to her.

