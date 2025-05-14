'Abuse of Discovery Process': Taylor Swift Fights Back Justin Baldoni Subpoena in Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Drama

Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni's It Ends With Us legal drama has recently dragged in Taylor Swift with a subpoena, and she is not having it. Swift's attorneys are pushing back against it, trying to dismiss Justin Baldoni's claims.

According to Billboard, the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Venable, which has acted on behalf of Swift for more than 10 years, filed on May 12 a motion to quash the subpoena. They have denied any association with the movie or suit.

The firm contended that the subpoena has no relation to the lawsuit and is only intended to harass and burden non-parties. They also indicated that any documents that are relevant should be provided by Lively or Reynolds themselves and not by Venable.

They stated, "Venable had nothing to do with the film at issue or any of the claims or defenses asserted in the underlying lawsuit. There is no reason for this subpoena other than to distract from the facts of the case and impose undue burden and expense on a non-party."

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively agree with Swift's legal team. They allege that Baldoni is abusing the court's discovery process in targeting parties outside the case. In a court filing on Tuesday, May 13, Reynolds and Lively had addressed the issue, deeming it "abuse of the discovery process."

Meanwhile, a Swift spokesperson has also echoed the law firm, defending her stance. The Karma singer's representative had said that the subpoena was "designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

It Ends With Us legal row started when Blake Lively filed a se*ual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. Baldoni did not accept the allegations and followed with a countersuit charging the actor power couple with defamation.

In his countersuit, Baldoni explained that Lively used her close relationship with industry powerhouses Swift and Reynolds to abuse authority. He referred to text messages from Lively mentioning the two as her "dragons," implying they were conspiring against him.

The trial is headed to March 2026.

