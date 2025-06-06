General Hospital Recap, June 5 Episode: Sasha Gives Birth While Carly Confronts Nina Over Baby Secret

The courtroom took a dramatic turn in General Hospital's June 5 episode as Sasha was questioned by Ric about her relationship with Michael and the baby they conceived. Ric pushed too hard, asking how much Michael paid her to stay quiet, not noticing that Sasha was clearly in distress. As the questioning grew more intense, Sasha clutched her stomach and went into labor.

Panic followed as Sasha, terrified of losing this baby like she lost Liam, insisted she couldn't go through that pain again. Willow stepped in to help, with paramedics delayed due to a protest outside the courthouse. Thanks to Willow’s support, Sasha delivered a healthy baby girl. Michael, emotional, mouthed a heartfelt 'thank you' to Willow for her help.

Carly confronts Nina over Ric’s inside information

While the situation with Sasha unfolded, Nina approached Ric and criticized him for exposing the baby. She admitted to giving Ric information to reveal Michael's affair but claimed she never wanted the baby involved. Carly overheard their conversation and immediately confronted Nina, accusing her of being the reason Ric knew about the baby in the first place.

The confrontation escalated quickly. Drew backed Willow and declared their happiness together. Carly, upset, shot back that others also disapprove of Drew and Willow’s relationship. She then accused Nina of hiring Jacinda and drugging Drew to sabotage him.

Meanwhile, Lucky proposed to Liz but quickly realized she wasn’t ready. Liz admitted she still loves him but knows Port Charles is her home. Lucky confessed that staying would leave him unfulfilled. Despite their love for each other, they agreed to part ways.

Lucky suggested Liz travel with him, but she said leaving her life behind would make her unhappy. They decided to separate on good terms, and Liz offered to help explain things to Aidan.

Jason joins Anna’s investigation to protect Joss

Anna updated Jason on her suspicions about Dalton, revealing that Joss is secretly working for him. Jason agreed to help after learning it could also protect Carly. Anna explained that the WSB is watching, so she can’t act directly. Jason promised to quietly investigate Dalton without tipping him off.

Curtis and Portia kept things civil when Trina and Kai arrived for a party celebrating Marshall’s visit. But when Curtis and Portia argued in private, Kai accidentally overheard their plan to pay Jacinda to lie about Drew. Marshall, meanwhile, gave Trina and Kai his blessing.

At the Metro Court pool, Natalia and Marco clashed over her treatment of Lucas. Marco told Natalia to stay out of his and Blaze’s lives. After drinking heavily, Natalia turned to Sonny for comfort. He gave her advice, but later, she was arrested for DUI after calling Sidwell to demand a favor.

