General Hospital June 5 Spoilers: Sasha Goes Into Labor on the Stand, Will Willow Step In?

Ric shows no mercy as he interrogates Sasha, capitalizing on the information Nina handed him. Under pressure, Sasha confirms that Michael is the father of her baby. However, what begins as another tense courtroom showdown quickly spirals into a medical emergency when Sasha goes into labor in the middle of her testimony.

Spoilers hint that Willow will be the one to step up. As the only medically trained person present, she may have no choice but to assist, despite her complicated history with Sasha. Delivering Sasha’s baby might actually work in her favor in the custody case, especially if the judge sees it as an act of compassion and not rivalry.

Will Liz break Lucky's heart again?

Meanwhile, Lucky faces an emotional reality check. After proposing to Elizabeth, he doesn't get the answer he expected. Liz tells him she loves him but refuses to say yes. Although Lucky is still holding onto the hope that it's just bad timing, Thursday's episode will force him to confront reality,

The possibility that Liz simply no longer sees marriage in their future will be made quite clear to him. After all, she's been dropping hints that love alone may not be enough, and now, she may finally speak those words out loud.

Ashford family gathers—but is it a celebration or a shock?

Despite the tension still lingering in their marriage over Portia’s web of secrets, she and Curtis decide to gather the Ashfords for a family event. Curtis, Portia, Stella, and Trina are all present as well. However, is the event planned in honor of Marshall’s return to Port Charles, or will he show up unannounced and steal the spotlight?

While the family is overjoyed to see Marshall again, his presence raises another question: is he just passing through again, or is he finally ready to settle back into the family life for good?

