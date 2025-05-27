General Hospital Spoilers May 26–30: Michael Plots with Jason, Trina and Kai Heat Up, Gio’s Big Decision Looms

The week ahead on General Hospital is set to bring emotional reunions, intense planning, and some steamy moments. Michael Corinthos and Jason Morgan begin mapping out their next move, while Dante and Brook Lynn keep a close eye on Gio. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Kai and Trina, leading to a major turning point in their relationship. Here's everything to expect day by day in Port Charles.

Monday, May 26:

No new episode will air on Monday due to Memorial Day. Instead, fans can enjoy an encore episode packed with nostalgia and heart. The regular storyline resumes Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 27:

The action picks back up with Michael Corinthos making a surprise return at the Nurses Ball. With all eyes on him, he quietly pulls Jason Morgan aside for a serious talk. Michael is ready to take control of his family's legacy but knows he needs Jason's help to do it. Their conversation is layered with loyalty, past regrets, and future plans — and they both know Sonny's influence still lingers. Meanwhile, Wiley is thrilled to be with his dad again, but not everyone is as welcoming.

Wednesday, May 28:

Trina Robinson and Kai Taylor share an intense moment. After weeks of back-and-forth, their feelings finally spill over. Kai opens up about what drives him, and Trina responds with unexpected vulnerability. The two give in to their passion, leading to a romantic encounter that could change everything. But even as they grow closer, questions remain about Kai’s true intentions — and whether Trina’s heart will survive this new connection.

Thursday, May 29:

Brook Lynn Quartermaine and Dante Falconeri are on Gio Palmieri watch. Gio is being pulled in different directions — by family expectations, career dreams, and his own sense of identity. Brook Lynn tries to connect with Gio by sharing stories from her own rebellious past, while Dante plays the protective older brother role. The episode hints at a critical decision Gio must make soon — one that could put him on a very different path.

Friday, May 30:

As the week ends, the pressure builds. Michael and Jason finalize the first phase of their plan, but a mysterious phone call throws a wrench into their timeline. Trina wakes up with a smile — until she sees an unexpected message from Spencer. And Gio finally reveals what he wants — not what everyone else expects of him. With emotions running high, the residents of Port Charles are all standing at crossroads, and no one’s path is certain.

The final week of May wraps up with big moves, emotional sparks, and the promise of even more drama in June. Can Michael and Jason pull off their plan? Will Trina follow her heart or her history? And is Gio ready to take control of his own destiny? General Hospital fans are in for a rollercoaster ride — and it’s just getting started.

