General Hospital Spoilers, July 18 Episode: Has Britt Returned or Was That Lookalike at Airport?

In the July 18 General Hospital episode, Portia tells Curtis that she’s done holding back. She makes it clear she’s angry with Drew and says he “can go straight to hell.” Portia seems ready to take her power back and won’t tolerate anyone who crosses her again.

Her reaction points to growing tension as the fallout from recent events continues. Viewers can expect more bold moves from Portia in the days ahead.

Advertisement

Liesl thinks something is wrong with Willow

Liesl raises concerns about Willow’s behavior. She warns Nina that something feels off about her daughter. Liesl has never been one to stay quiet, and she’ll call it like she sees it.

Meanwhile, Willow is seen making a desperate phone call. She asks if there’s any room left for compromise, hinting that she might go along with Drew’s secret plan if it helps her get her children back. Michael, however, refuses to bend. That could leave Willow feeling like she has no choice but to play along.

Jason spots Britt lookalike

Jason says farewell to Sasha after getting her safely to Robert’s place. He assures her she’ll always have a home in Port Charles. Then, Jason heads to the airport to catch a flight, but something unexpected happens.

He sees a woman who looks exactly like Britt. Jason is shocked. Could Britt somehow be alive, or is this just someone who looks like her? Either way, this moment will shake Jason and could change the course of his plans.

Advertisement

Anna questions Carly about Josslyn’s new boyfriend

Anna is growing suspicious of Josslyn’s boyfriend, Vaughn. She asks Carly how much she really knows about him. Carly starts to realize there might be more to Vaughn than she thought.

As part of a surveillance mission, Dante helps Anna by watching Vaughn closely. He sees Vaughn waiting for someone and wonders who it could be. It’s likely Greta, who picked up Professor Hank Dalton’s backpack earlier at the pool.

Josslyn texts Vaughn and tells him to meet at a different location. That leads to a secretive meeting between them. Dante sees it all and is clearly rattled. Dante will want answers after what he witnesses. Expect more questions, secrets, and twists in this ongoing storyline.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers, July 17 Episode: Will Jason Find Love Again After Sasha’s Advice?