General Hospital Recap, July 16 Episode: Drew Orders Portia to Lie About Michael, Find Out Why

The July 16 episode of General Hospital brought major tension as Drew took his plot against Michael a step further, and Portia found herself caught in the middle. As several characters faced emotional goodbyes and difficult decisions, the drama unfolded across Port Charles in unexpected ways.

Drew pushes Portia to frame Michael

Advertisement

At General Hospital, Drew tried to rope Portia into his revenge scheme by asking her to alter Michael’s bloodwork. He wanted it to appear that Michael was addicted to opioids, claiming it would help take his children away from him. Although Michael still visits GH for burn-related checkups, Portia was stunned by the request and refused. Drew left confident she would give in eventually. After he walked out, Portia completely lost control and destroyed her office in frustration.

Jason warns Danny about Daisy

By the Metro Court pool, Jason met with Danny to share updates on the dangerous Daisy situation. Jason made it clear that Danny should say goodbye to Daisy and Sasha if he wanted to, given the risks involved. Sasha later explained her decision to leave town with Daisy to Nina, who felt guilty for exposing the girl’s connection to Sonny. Sasha comforted Nina and told her she wasn’t to blame.

Advertisement

Stella confronted Curtis about the recent media attacks on Sonny, but Curtis told her it wasn’t his plan. Nina later met Curtis at Aurora and offered to help counter the campaign against Sonny. Curtis suspected Drew was the mastermind but Nina hinted that someone else was pulling the strings. Despite everything, Curtis admitted that sometimes betraying a friend is necessary to stop a bigger threat.

Michael considers leaving Port Charles

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael thought about moving away with Sasha, Daisy, Wiley, and Amelia. But Tracy stopped him, reminding him he couldn’t leave Monica behind. Later, Tracy urged Jason not to interfere with her efforts to push Sonny out of town. Meanwhile, Sasha watched as Michael shared an emotional goodbye with Daisy.

Kai visited Portia to apologize, but she was too upset to forgive him for hurting Trina. Stella also spoke to Kai, showing some understanding, but questioned whether his principles were worth the pain he caused.

Advertisement

Willow spoke to Isaiah about her upcoming wedding and wished her kids could attend. Drew later assured her that everything was going according to plan. He promised that Michael would soon face the consequences of his actions.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, July 15 Episode: Tracy Threatens to Expose Nina’s Secret and Marco’s Escape Fails