General Hospital Recap, July 17 Episode: Nina Comes Clean About Tracy's Blackmail to Sonny

On the July 17 episode of General Hospital, tensions rose across Port Charles. Nina opened up about a blackmail plot, Sasha got a fresh start with baby Daisy, and Josslyn worked behind the scenes to uncover suspicious activity involving a mysterious bag at the pool. Meanwhile, several emotional reunions and quiet confrontations added layers to the ongoing storylines.

Advertisement

Nina confesses the blackmail to Sonny

After a damaging article painted her marriage in a bad light, Nina told Sonny the truth, Tracy had blackmailed her. Although Sonny was upset she didn’t tell him earlier, he understood Nina’s desire to protect her relationship with Willow. Nina also warned that more negative press could be coming, this time focusing on Sonny’s mental state based on the interviewer’s questions.

Jason arranged for Sasha and her baby Daisy to travel safely via private jet. Once they landed, he took them to their new home, where Robert warmly welcomed them. Sasha introduced Daisy as his granddaughter, creating a sweet moment. Before leaving, Sasha told Jason he was doing a good job raising Danny and hinted he might find the right partner someday.

Lulu and Dante disagree over Brook Lynn

Lulu wasn’t happy that Dante had forgiven Brook Lynn so easily for what happened with Rocco. She felt Dante needed to hold Brook Lynn accountable if he truly wanted to connect with Gio. Later, Lulu met with Sonny and urged him to find a buyer for the piers to help Laura politically. Sonny reassured her that he’d handle the situation.

Advertisement

At the café, Liesl was thrilled to see Rocco grown up. When he asked about Britt, Liesl was honest about her late daughter’s flaws but also praised her for living life her way. Liesl then ran into Nina at Crimson, and the two shared a warm hug as Liesl offered support.

Josslyn noticed a woman named Greta eyeing a bag left behind by Professor Dalton. While Dalton was swimming, Josslyn used the chance to try placing a tracker. Greta eventually took the bag after giving Danny a big tip to distract him. Josslyn quickly messaged Vaughn to intercept Greta at a secondary location since he was too late to stop her at the pool.

Anna shared her theory with Felicia that Vaughn might be connected to the WSB surveillance on Dalton. She later asked Dante to take on a related task, and he seemed ready for a new mission.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, July 16 Episode: Drew Orders Portia to Lie About Michael, Find Out Why