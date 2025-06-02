Is Miley Cyrus Planning to Become Mom Post Divorce From Liam Hemsworth? Singer Says ‘Never Felt…’

Miley Cyrus says she’s never been sure about having kids. In a recent interview with The New York Times published on May 31, the singer admitted she isn’t focused on motherhood. “It’s not something I’m focused on,” she shared. “For being such an opinionated, sure person, this is an element in my life that I’ve never been super attached to a yes or no answer.”

Cyrus shared that her feelings about motherhood are similar to how she views other life choices. The Flowers singer recalled a conversation with her stepdad, Dominic Purcell, where he asked why she didn’t have a makeup line like other celebrities. “I said, ‘Cause I’m not passionate about it.’ And he said, ‘That’s the right answer.’ I feel that way about motherhood,” she said.

Here’s what Miley Cyrus said about motherhood

The Grammy-winning artist shared that parenting takes a level of passion and energy which she doesn’t feel. “It’s a lot of responsibility and devotion and energy,” she said. “If you’re not passionate about that, I don’t know how you do sleepless nights and 18 years of what my mom dealt with. And when I say 18 years, I mean 33, ’cause I’m still a baby.”

Miley previously told W Magazine in June 2024, “I’m 31 now, and I still don’t know if I want kids or not. I feel like my fans kind of are my kids in some way. I’ve heard Dolly [Parton] say that too, because she didn’t have kids.”

Despite her views on motherhood, Miley Cyrus considers herself a 'mama’s girl' and shares a strong bond with her mom, Tish Cyrus. She said she never wants to detach from her mother because of how close they are and even admitted that she gets emotional just thinking about her.

Miley mentioned that it has been a big change not having Tish travel with her anymore, as she used to do for years. Now that she’s 33, she felt it had become unreasonable, but the absence still affects her. She shared that the reason she often says 'I mother me' is because her mom isn’t with her in the same way as before. When she reflects on what her mother brought into her life, the feeling of safety stands out the most.

Miley also shared that she wrote her song End of the World about a time when Tish went on a week-long vacation to Italy without her. She described how that short separation felt like the end of the world to both of them.

