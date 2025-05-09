Tish Cyrus Debunks Feud Rumors With Miley Cyrus; Says She Didn't Unfollow Her Daughter

Tish Cyrus sparked feud rumors with her daughter Miley Cyrus after suddenly unfollowing the pop star on Instagram. When netizens questioned Tish about her social media activity, she replied, debunking the rift rumors.

A user commented under her latest social media post, asking why she had unfollowed her daughter. On Wednesday, May 7, she replied to the comment, “Have no idea how that happened, but it’s fixed now!”

Advertisement

The mother of five further cleared the air with a tweet on her X (formerly Twitter) account. “I would never unfollow Miley. She and I are as close as we’ve always been,” the proud mom wrote on May 8. “Period. Love you, Little,” she added.

The Flowers singer has gushed over her improved bond with her mother in recent years. Tish joined the singer as her plus-one at numerous public events, including the 2025 Grammy Awards, where Miley won her first Grammy for Flowers.

In a June 2024 interview, the Grammy winner opened up about her bond with Tish. Joining David Letterman on his chat show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, she admitted that the impact her mom and her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, had on her life couldn’t be compared.

“Honestly, my mom is my hero,” she told the host at the time. In 2019, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker famously released the song Mother’s Daughter in honor of Tish and also featured her in the official music video.

Advertisement

“BOSS LADY. Momager, Producer, Interior Designer, Fashion Icon, Defies Time & Age, most badass mom of all f--king time!” Miley wrote on Instagram while announcing the music video for Mother’s Daughter.

Tish, who also shares Brandi, 37, Trace, 36, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25, with ex Billy Ray, is currently married to Dominic Purcell. Tish has been a prominent figure and support system for Miley since her Disney days.