Will Heads of State Return for Sequel Following Marty’s Survival in Intense Fight Sequence? Here’s What We Know

Heads of State is now available to stream on Prime Video, and fans have been loving the comedic touch to an action film. The John Cena-starrer kept the fans on the edge of their seats until the climax, which was intense, brutal, and suspenseful.

The former wrestler-turned-actor was joined by Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead roles.

One of the popular supporting characters was that of Marty, portrayed by Jack Quaid. He keeps the audience entertained throughout while also laying the groundwork for a potential sequel to the film.

Heads of State ending explained

The movie features two major villains who work together to kill Will and Sam in order to dismantle the NATO alliance. Viktor Gradov is clearly the main antagonist of the film, who gets Elizabeth Kirk, the Vice President of Will, onboard.

As Will and Sam survive the ploy set to kill them by Kirk and Gradov, they expose the conspiracy by the two and ensure that their alliance with NATO is secure.

In the chaotic moment that follows, Kirk is killed by Gradov, who is eventually killed by Sam and Will.

Meanwhile, Marty, the enthusiastic field agent, tries to escape from Sasha and Olga, Gradov’s leading agents. In the process, Marty gets shot in the head.

However, the post-credit scenes reveal that Marty is alive due to the metal plate fitted in his head. This narrative by the makers sets the stage for the character of Marty to be explored further. The fans believe that the sequel with Quaid’s role as the lead would be fun to watch.

As for the movie, Heads of State revolves around the President of the United States, Will Derringer, and the President of the United Kingdom, Sam Clarke, who have a not-so-friendly relationship.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “When Air Force One gets shot down over enemy territory, they find themselves on the run and working together to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.”

