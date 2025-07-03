Josh Peck and Wife Paige O’Brien Welcome 3rd Child, Here’s Exploring Drake & Josh Alum’s Relationship Timeline

Josh Peck is a father again. The Drake & Josh alum welcomed his third child with his wife, Paige O'Brien. Taking to his Instagram, the actor announced the happy news while also revealing the name of their baby boy. The Amanda Show star shared a couple of pictures of his newborn, swaddled in a blanket, on his social media.

The mother of three also shared pictures of her youngest child and wrote in the caption, "Meyer Lane, we love you, we love you." Peck then reposted the photo on his Instagram story.

Peck and O'Brien are also parents to Shai Miller and Max Milo.

Meanwhile, the couple first announced on Instagram that they were expecting their third child. O'Brien stood sideways and flaunted her baby bump, while the actor placed his hand on her stomach and smiled. In the caption, he wrote, "I finally get a minivan."

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien's relationship timeline

Josh and O'Brien first met on the sets of Drake & Josh, where the latter worked as a cinematographer. The duo began dating in 2011, and although they kept their relationship private in the initial years, the actor announced his engagement to Paige in 2016.

On his Instagram, the cinematographer shared a selfie of her and Peck as she flaunted her diamond ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In 2017, the couple went on to tie the knot in Malibu, with their close friends, family, and a few celebrity guests in attendance. A year later, the duo welcomed their first son, Max, and four years later, announced the birth of their second child, Shai.

Speaking about parenting, Paige opened up to People Magazine about the challenges she faced. She said, "I really had every intention of breastfeeding when we had Max, and then I quickly realized that I never produced enough milk. I kind of drove myself crazy for a few weeks, trying to really force it, and then we went to formula and had to try out a bunch of different ones until we found the right fit."

She further added, "With Shai, it was the same, and so we gave him Enfamil right from day one in the hospital. That's what our doctors gave us, our pediatrician, and he's been on it ever since."

The couple has now entered a new phase as a family of five.

