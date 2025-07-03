The Young and the Restless Spoilers, July 3 Episode: Why Mariah Thinks She Doesn't Deserve Happiness?

The upcoming episode of The Young and the Restless is set to bring drama, tension, and tears as Mariah grapples with guilt over her criminal act.

She just returned from her business trip, haunted, and after pushing Tessa. She hasn’t revealed a thing to her mother or her wife and has even walked away from her daughter.

She further claimed that Aria would not be safe with her mother, who is terrible, awful, and a criminal. What is next for Mariah? Only time will tell.

All that the audience knows is that a creepy guy is involved, and so is alcohol. Moreover, Mariah feels quite guilty and believes that she does not deserve to be happy, especially not with Aria and Tessa.

Mariah is aware that danger looms over her and that her crimes will be out in the public soon.

Is Cole dying?

Victoria is quite worried about Cole, who is quite sick. Claire, too, is worried about Cole, but Cole is not; he knows he is dying. So, Cole has said his goodbyes to his daughter and ex-wife, but it seems he has forgotten about Victoria being Victor Newman’s daughter.

On the other hand, Chelsea is currently working with Adam and considers herself a media mogul. Previously, when she worked in the fashion industry, she considered herself an expert in the field. However, the only thing she is an expert in is being a con artist.

Chelsea was raised to lie and cheat. She knows when things go wrong almost a mile away, and she is sensing one now.

Is Cane the new con around? Chelsea will dig deep into the matters.

