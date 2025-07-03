Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Makers of Pawan Kalyan starrer cancel trailer launch last minute in theater, here’s why

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu is one of the most anticipated Telugu films set to release on July 24, 2025. The movie has already faced multiple delays in its theatrical release, and audiences are expecting a grand spectacle on the silver screen with this one.

However, ahead of the trailer launch event for the movie at Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theater, the makers have already encountered a roadblock.

HHVM trailer premiere canceled in Sandhya Theater over massive fan gathering

According to a Deccan Herald update, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s trailer launch was scheduled to be held as a large-scale event at the popular Sandhya Theater in Hyderabad. However, just before the launch, the entire plan was cancelled within the single-screen complex, owing to a massive turnout of fans.

The overwhelming response has been attributed to Pawan Kalyan, who is set to return to the silver screen two years after his last film, Bro. The heavy footfall led the theater management to make this decision due to safety concerns.

HHVM has met with several postponements in the past

In recent years, it seems Hari Hara Veera Mallu has been one of those Telugu films that has witnessed a large number of delays to its theatrical release, before the makers finally locked in a release date on July 24.

At the very beginning, the movie was planned for a May 9 release. However, due to unforeseen reasons, this was then pushed to June 12. But this time too, the film could not be released due to unfinished production and pending shooting schedules.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s post-theatrical OTT release

HHVM makers have collaborated with Amazon Prime Video when it comes to the post-theatrical OTT release of the film. The streaming giant has already announced the same with an official post on their social media handle previously.

The film is expected to be released online only after completing the mandatory four-week window of its theatrical run.

