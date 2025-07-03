BTS’ Jungkook rejected 3 top fashion labels that ‘fought hard’ to sign him, earning ‘HYBE’s biggest rainmaker’ title

BTS’ Jungkook continues to prove why he’s not just a music sensation but also a global fashion icon. A new book, The Meaning of Jungkook: The Triumph of BTS and The Making of a Global Superstar, has been recently published. It is written by former Vogue editor Monica Kim. It explores his immense cultural and commercial impact.

The book, published on June 10, delves deeply into Jungkook’s journey from a K-pop trainee to a world-recognized trendsetter. Though unofficial, the book is being widely discussed among fans. One particular detail making waves online is Jungkook’s decision to partner with Calvin Klein over several luxury brands vying for his name.

Luxury fashion giants vied for Jungkook

According to Kim’s insights in the book, Jungkook didn’t simply land the Calvin Klein deal by chance. In fact, she writes that multiple top-tier global fashion houses were fighting behind the scenes to sign the BTS star as their brand ambassador. These were not just any brands; they were among the most potent names in luxury fashion.

Kim revealed that “From my time consulting in the industry, I know of at least three top fashion houses that fought hard to get him but were turned away.” Yet, he reportedly turned them down, eventually deciding on Calvin Klein. It’s a label he genuinely liked and felt connected to.

Jungkook officially became Calvin Klein’s global ambassador in March 2023, and the collaboration quickly made headlines. His campaigns showcased a bold, edgy image that still felt personal and true to his style.

Fans praise Jungkook’s authenticity

Once excerpts from the book surfaced online, particularly the part about Jungkook declining luxury brand offers, fans reacted passionately. For many ARMYs, it reaffirmed what they already admired about Jungkook: his strong sense of individuality.

Rather than chasing prestige or high price tags, Jungkook reportedly picked a brand that aligned with his preferences. He had often been spotted wearing Calvin Klein even before the partnership. This shows that his choice was more personal than performative.

The fashion industry often leans heavily on celebrity endorsements, but Jungkook’s decision stands out for its sincerity. It wasn’t about who could offer the flashiest campaign; it was about what felt right.

Fashion impact goes beyond endorsements

Jungkook’s influence in fashion isn’t limited to brand deals. Whether it’s his casual streetwear, his airport fashion, or his red carpet appearances, every outfit he wears becomes a talking point.

Global retailers and designers have acknowledged his impact on trends, often seeing spikes in demand for styles he has worn. Kim’s book presents him not just as an idol, but as a cultural force whose taste and instinct ripple across industries.

