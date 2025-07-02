What is Bella Ramsay Doing After The Last of Us? Actor Fixes Lead Role in Channel 4’s New Thriller Maya

Fresh off the success of The Last of Us season two, Bella Ramsey is set to return to TV screens as the lead in Maya, a new Channel 4 psychological thriller created by Daisy Haggard. The BAFTA and International Emmy nominee is behind shows like Back To Life and Breeders, and will also star alongside Ramsey in this six-part series.

Daisy Haggard steps into new roles

Daisy Haggard's thriller will see her making her directorial debut. She’ll co-direct the Channel 4 psychological thriller Maya with Jamie Donoughue, known for Doctor Who and The Last Kingdom.

Haggard plays Anna, mother to Ramsey’s Maya. The story follows Anna and her teenage daughter as they flee London under witness protection, trying to rebuild their lives in rural Scotland while dangerous enemies close in.

Haggard shared her excitement: “Ever since I first dreamt up this show, there has only ever been one Maya…I wrote the part with Bella so clearly in my head and I honestly still can’t believe they want to be part of it. Bella is pure magic, just insanely talented, and I can’t wait for us to work together.”

Here’s what Maya is about

Bella Ramsey's new series, Maya, is described as darkly comedic but rooted in warmth and wit. The show explores family ties, love, and the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter while tackling themes like predatory male behaviour.

According to Variety, Ramsey praised the script: “This story and these characters Daisy has created are so alive, nuanced, wickedly funny and scarily dark. Every character jumps off the page, the dialogue is incredibly witty and I’m so excited to get to play Maya opposite Daisy’s Anna.”

Produced by Two Brothers Pictures, known for hits like Fleabag, The Tourist and Boat Story, Maya will film entirely in Scotland later this year.

Bella Ramsey's new series, Maya, is backed by Channel 4’s Ollie Madden and Gemma Boswell. Haggard joins Harry and Jack Williams, Sarah Hammond, Alex Mercer, and Daisy Mount as executive producers for Two Brothers Pictures, with Kenny Tanner producing. Jamie Donoughue will co-direct and serve as co-executive producer. Shaheen Baig is the casting director.

Alex Mercer and Daisy Mount called Ramsey “one of the most incredible talents of their generation and the only Maya we had in mind.” They added, “The two characters share such a unique and special relationship and are the heart and soul of the project.”

