Priyanka Chopra tags SSMB29 co-star Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar ‘queen’ as she reviews her film Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra’s much-hyped and anticipated project with Mahesh Babu, SSMB29, has been a topic of great interest among fans. The two talented actors will be sharing the screen space for the first time in a huge-scale movie helmed by SS Rajamouli.

Amid all the excitement, Priyanka’s recent social media banter with Mahesh’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, grabbed all the attention.

Priyanka Chopra gets a review of her film from Namrata Shirodkar

Well, Priyanka has made it to the headlines lately with the release of her new project, Heads of State. It was released worldwide on Prime Video, starting from July 2. Recently, Mahesh Babu’s wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar penned a special review of the American action movie.

Taking to Instagram stories, the star wife wrote, “You were absolutely amazing @priyankachopra! Totally rocked it! Loved the movie @johncena @idriselba #HeadsofState.”

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra too re-shared the happy review on her Instagram account and responded to Namrata with the words “Thank you queen Xx @namratashirodkar.”

Priyanka Chopra learnt Mayurbhanj Chhau dance for SSMB29

Well, the buzz and speculation surrounding SSMB29 are justified, as the scale of the project is nothing that any fans have ever imagined. While the filmmaker SS Rajamouli is not leaving any stone unturned for his dream venture, a recent update revealed the tremendous amount of hard work put in by Priyanka as well.

A few days ago, choreographer Vicky Bhartiya shared a post on Instagram featuring a frame with the Dostana actress. He gave her a shoutout and revealed how the former had shown immense dedication in learning the Mayurbhanj Chhau dance for the project.

He wrote, “Working with @priyankachopra ma'am was truly a special experience. She’s smart, funny, strong, and so warm with everyone around her. Watching her energy during the dance rehearsals and shoots was genuinely inspiring—she gives her all and makes it look effortless.”

For the unversed, SSMB29 also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a key role. The movie is expected to be released in 2026.

