Will There Be The Old Guard 3? Franchise's Future Explored After Major Cliffhanger in Charlize Theron Starrer

The Old Guard returned to the screens five years after the original film was dropped on Netflix. The Old Guard 2 is creating quite a buzz on the internet for its brilliant storyline, performances, and, most importantly, the climax.

The movie is left on a cliffhanger, making fans wonder if the makers will return for a third movie.

Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the film revolves around Andy and her warriors, who battle it out against the powerful and dangerous Discord to save humanity. The movie brings back the fan-favorite characters, including Andy, Quynh, Joe, Booker, and others.

The Old Guard 2 ending explained

In the final scenes of The Old Guard 2, which stars Charlize Theron in the lead, Quynh, who is Andy’s best friend, is found by the Discord. While she is disappointed with Andy for not putting in the effort to find her, Andy, too, feels guilty about the same.

However, Niles hurts Quynh and leaves her to die. Andy somehow rescues her friend, and the two eventually reconcile. They team up together and hunt for the Discord, though for their personal motives.

While Andy is determined to find her Old Guard friends, Quynh wants to seek revenge. As for Niles, Tuah, Nicky, Copley, Joe, and Booker, they are all alive. Andy, along with her team, fights the Discord, but ultimately, the latter wins. It captures all of Andy’s friends and disappears from the compound.

This climax sets a base for the potential new movie, as many questions remain unanswered.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with The Direct, the filmmaker, Mahoney, revealed, “I’m not in the room. I’m not in that discussion of whether there will be another or not.”

She further added, “The duration of this film took me from other projects I have, so I am legally obliged to some other projects. So, I will be for the next six or seven years on some other jobs.”

Hence, while Victoria Mahoney’s return to the director’s chair is not confirmed, who else will take the project in their hands, only time will tell.

The Old Guard 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

