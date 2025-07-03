BTS ransacks store in new Permission to Dance Live Album PICS ahead of its July 18 release, check out

BTS is set to offer a special new version of their 2021 chart-buster, Permission to Dance. It will be their first-ever live album, featuring 22 tracks from their global Permission to Dance on Stage tour. Ahead of its official drop, the boy band released a set of group and individual promotional photos on July 3. It offers familiarity to the original music video, while still maintaining its own unique flair.

Advertisement

BTS releases new concept photos for Permission to Dance Live Album

The BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are seen standing inside a departmental store in a newly released still. The PTD General Store is dark with the only sources of light being torches in the boy band artists' hands and LED-light sign boards of the store. The septet's serious expression hints at some shady business going on. Their shirts add a pop of colour to the still, making it even more interesting.

The wall clock 3:05 setting may be an intentional clue related to the live album, leaving fans curious until more details emerge. Besides the in-store shot, there's another taken outside, where the members stand at a distance and look at it. The store shots remind us of the Permission to Dance music video where the artists dance around inside laundry and other stores.

Permission to Dance Live Album release date

Advertisement

BTS ARMY, mark your calendars! Permission to Dance Live Album is slated to drop on July 18 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST). Pre-orders for the album already commenced on July 1 at 11 am KST (7:30 am IST), giving fans ample time to secure their copies ahead of the release date. The new album is set to arrive alongside a digital counterpart titled BTS Permission to Dance on Stage—Seoul, further enriching the release.

About Permission to Dance Live Album

As per BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC's official notice, "This album vibrantly captures the passion and touching moments of the concert, featuring 22 tracks infused with the purple memories created by BTS and ARMY.” BTS's live performances of hit singles "Dynamite" and "Butter," among others, will be showcased on the album, drawn from their 2021-2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour.

ALSO READ: BTS drops never-seen-before pre-military content: Check out new photos for Permission to Dance on Stage Live album