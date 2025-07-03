Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026: Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, More Honored; Miley Cyrus Says It ‘Feels Like a Dream…’

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced 35 names that will soon be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The five categories revealed as part of the lineup include motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording, and sports entertainment.

On their Instagram account, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel announced its long list via a post. Miley Cyrus reacted to the honor with a clip from the film Something Beautiful.

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus shares her Hollywood Walk of Fame star with everyone who made it possible

The Flowers singer took to her Instagram to react to the list being announced and expressed her happiness. Posting a clip from her Something Beautiful film, she said, “Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise.”

She emphasized the change experienced by her family, “To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you.”

Advertisement

Here’s who is being added to the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame as per the latest list.

Motion Pictures:

Emily Blunt

Timothée Chalamet

Chris Columbus

Marion Cotillard

Keith David

Rami Malek

Rachel McAdams

Demi Moore

Franco Nero

Deepika Padukone

Molly Ringwald

Stanley Tucci

Carlo Ramboldi

Tony Scott

Television:

Greg Daniels

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Lucero

Chef Gordon Ramsay

Melody Thomas Scott

Robin Roberts

George Stephanopoulos

Bradley Whitford

Noah Wyle

Live Theatre/Live Performance:

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias

Lea Salonga

Recording:

Air Supply

Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony

Paulinho Da Costa

The Clark Sisters

Miley Cyrus

Josh Groban

Grupo Intocable

Angélique Kidjo

Lyle Lovett

Sports Entertainment:

Shaquille O’Neal

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner Takes Timothée Chalamet Relationship to Next Level, Here’s Why We Think Marriage is on the Cards