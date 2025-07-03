Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2026: Timothée Chalamet, Demi Moore, More Honored; Miley Cyrus Says It ‘Feels Like a Dream…’
Commending their contributions to the world of music, cinema, TV, and more, the list of the latest 35 Hollywood Walk of Fame recipients is out.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced 35 names that will soon be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The five categories revealed as part of the lineup include motion pictures, television, live theatre/live performance, recording, and sports entertainment.
On their Instagram account, the Walk of Fame Selection Panel announced its long list via a post. Miley Cyrus reacted to the honor with a clip from the film Something Beautiful.
Miley Cyrus shares her Hollywood Walk of Fame star with everyone who made it possible
The Flowers singer took to her Instagram to react to the list being announced and expressed her happiness. Posting a clip from her Something Beautiful film, she said, “Honored to be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. When I first came to LA from Nashville as a little girl, my family would stay at a hotel on Hollywood Blvd, and I would go on late night walks with my dad when no one would recognize him. We’d have the gift shops to ourselves & buy knock off Oscars and Marilyn Monroe merchandise.”
She emphasized the change experienced by her family, “To now be cemented on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons who inspired me, feels like a dream. This moment will live forever, thank you to everyone in my life who made it possible. I am grateful to share this star with you.”
Here’s who is being added to the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame as per the latest list.
Motion Pictures:
Emily Blunt
Timothée Chalamet
Chris Columbus
Marion Cotillard
Keith David
Rami Malek
Rachel McAdams
Demi Moore
Franco Nero
Deepika Padukone
Molly Ringwald
Stanley Tucci
Carlo Ramboldi
Tony Scott
Television:
Greg Daniels
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Lucero
Chef Gordon Ramsay
Melody Thomas Scott
Robin Roberts
George Stephanopoulos
Bradley Whitford
Noah Wyle
Live Theatre/Live Performance:
Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias
Lea Salonga
Recording:
Air Supply
Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony
Paulinho Da Costa
The Clark Sisters
Miley Cyrus
Josh Groban
Grupo Intocable
Angélique Kidjo
Lyle Lovett
Sports Entertainment:
Shaquille O’Neal
