Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Review: Pawan Kalyan goes action mode as rebel outlaw, Bobby Deol’s Aurangzeb reigns fear

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is expected to open big at the box office already. The movie has generated immense buzz among fans on social media, while Pawan Kalyan’s star power is expected to breathe fire in the Krish Jagarlamudi directorial.

The trailer for Hari Hara Veera Mallu has finally been unveiled by the makers on July 3, 2025.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu Telugu trailer

The 2-minute and 56-second-long trailer opens in the historical backdrop of the Mughal Empire, where Pawan Kalyan grips the screen from the first minute of his appearance. Yielding the ‘sword of fear’, the Telugu actor sweeps through the screen with his action sequences and punchlines.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol promises cold revenge and fear in his role as Aurangzeb, locking horns with the fearless Veera Mallu. The film’s premise offers a glimpse into massive battle scenes that form the gripping crux of the narrative.

On the other hand, Nidhhi Agerwal’s presence as Panchami adds to the soft and warm nuances of the screenplay, where she plays the love interest of Pawan Kalyan’s character.

HHVM trailer launch event cancelled in Sandhya theater

The trailer of the film was supposed to be launched in a grand manner in the presence of fans at Hyderabad’s oldest and iconic Sandhya Theater. However, at the very last minute, the arrangement was called off, in a mutual decision taken by the authorities of the single-screen hall.

The primary reason that fueled this decision was the humongous and unprecedented footfall recorded at the theater premises, which directly raised security concerns for the people.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu cast and crew

Besides Pawan Kalyan as the lead, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, Anusuya Bharadwaj, and more.

The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, while it is produced under the banner of Mega Surya Production. MM Keeravani has composed the musical score of HHVM.

