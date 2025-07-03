Moonwalk OTT Release: When and where to watch Malayalam musical drama that's an ode to Michael Jackson

Moonwalk was released in May 2025 and received mixed reviews at the box office. The theme of the Malayalam movie stood out for its unique premise, which presents a celebration of dance, friendship, and freedom of expression. However, the movie, which had been rejected by multiple OTT partners, has now finally made its debut online.

When and where to watch Moonwalk

Moonwalk will finally be making its release on OTT. The film will be available to watch on JioHotstar from July 8 onwards.

The streaming giant unveiled a poster of the movie along with its OTT release date to confirm the same.

Official trailer and plot of Moonwalk

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1980s, where a small group of young friends is deeply inspired by Michael Jackson's dance moves. Captivated by his skills and perfection, they decide to learn breakdancing and mimic him on stage.

As the movie progresses, it becomes a nostalgic ode to the decades of the pop star’s magic, where young boys inspired by him are influenced by the trend of breakdancing, which emerges as a newfound phenomenon.

The way this fandom and craze for the legendary musician and composer change perspectives on life for this group of friends forms the narrative for the rest of the movie.

Cast and crew of Moonwalk

Moonwalk stars Sibi Kuttappan, Anunath, Rishi Kainikkara, Siddharth B., Sujith Prabhakar, Arjun Manilal, Manoj Moses, Appu Ashray, Sanjana Doos, Nainita Maria and more.

It is directed by Vinod A.K. and is produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Meanwhile, Prashant Pillai has composed the musical score of the film.

