Ex-THE BOYZ’s Ju Haknyeon hits back at 'lies' after police drop investigation in AV star involvement case

Ju Haknyeon has spoken out again following days of silence surrounding the controversy that led to his sudden departure from the group THE BOYZ. On July 2, the former idol shared an Instagram Story targeting the journalist behind the scandal-inducing article.

He posted a screenshot of a filed complaint stating he had sued the reporter responsible. He added a scathing caption, “An article of lies that aims to ruin my life. Just why did you do that? Let the court reveal the truth.”

His post comes at a moment of vindication, as support from fans poured in online. Many applauded his decision to pursue legal action. His statement not only denied the claims but also suggested deeper frustration over the way his career was impacted before any facts were confirmed.

Police close investigation

Just hours before his Instagram post, the Seoul Gangnam Police Station publicly confirmed that they would not move forward with any charges against Ju Haknyeon. Authorities explained that, after reviewing the allegations, there was no sufficient evidence to suggest he had committed any illegal act.

The decision officially closed the investigation, putting an end to speculation that had followed him since May. This development cleared Ju Haknyeon of legal suspicion. However, the scandal had already led to significant personal and professional consequences; most notably, his removal from THE BOYZ.

Controversial exit from THE BOYZ

In May, rumors began circulating that Ju Haknyeon had allegedly met with former Japanese adult film actress Asuka Kirara at a private bar in Tokyo. The story quickly gained traction among online communities and blogs. It triggered harsh public scrutiny and unfounded speculation of misconduct.

Though he denied the allegations from the outset, the situation spiraled rapidly. In June, his agency, ONE HUNDRED Label, abruptly announced that Ju Haknyeon’s exclusive contract had been terminated. They revealed that he would no longer be part of THE BOYZ.

Fans were shocked by the sudden departure, especially since no explanation was provided at the time. Later, Ju Haknyeon stated that the decision was not mutual. According to him, he did not voluntarily withdraw from the group, and the termination had been decided solely by the agency.

Fans rally in support

Following his Instagram post and the dropped investigation, many fans have spoken out in support of Ju Haknyeon. They criticized the spread of false, unverified information. Fans expressed frustration that he had been effectively penalized before any legal conclusion was reached.

For now, Ju Haknyeon’s future in the entertainment industry remains uncertain. But with the police case behind him and public support growing, many are watching to see what his next step will be.

