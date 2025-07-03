Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won’s Yumi’s Cells 3 confirms cast for 2026 premiere: Know plot, character details, cameos and more

The long-awaited third season of Yumi's Cells has officially confirmed its release window. It is slated to premiere in the first half of 2026 on TVING. The new season comes with a fresh supporting cast lineup and promises a new chapter in Yumi's journey.

Yumi's new life as a romance novelist

Returning to the role that won hearts in Seasons 1 and 2, Kim Go Eun reprises her character as Yumi. No longer just an office worker, Yumi has reinvented herself as a successful romance novelist. After following her passion, she's now thriving in her career, but her love life remains unpredictable.

The third season shifts focus to Yumi's internal struggles with romance and identity. Her "cell village," the playful personification of her inner thoughts, remains oddly quiet. That is, until Soon Rok enters her world.

Kim Jae Won joins as Yumi’s new love interest

Actor Kim Jae Won takes on the role of Soon Rok, a new addition to the Yumi’s Cells universe. With a soft smile and a sharp tongue, he’s introduced as the latest producer at Julie Publishing, Yumi’s publisher. He comes across as rational and reserved.

However, working alongside the passionate Yumi sparks tension and chemistry between them. This leads to unexpected changes in both their lives and in her cell village.

Returning favorites and new faces

Familiar faces will also return this season. Jeon Suk Ho is back as Ahn Dae Yong, Julie Publishing’s editor-in-chief who first discovered Yumi’s writing potential. His on-screen wife, Yi Da, played by Mi Ram, also returns as Yumi’s trusted confidante.

Season 3 is also bringing in exciting new characters. Choi Daniel joins as Kim Ju Ho, a bestselling author and extroverted personality, managed by Soon Rok. His addition brings a competitive and comical energy not seen in the original webtoon.

Jo Hye Jung plays Baek Na Hee, Yumi’s assistant writer, whose upbeat, energetic nature contrasts perfectly with Yumi’s introverted personality. Meanwhile, Park Se In appears as PD Jang, a producer who oversees Yumi’s media work.

Cameos that will delight longtime fans

Longtime fans can also look forward to several special appearances. Sung Ji Ru returns as Yumi’s loving father, Kim Man Sik. Meanwhile, Lee Yu Bi reprises her scene-stealing role as Ruby, the charmingly mischievous coworker who always brings laughs.

Fans can expect more laughs, more heart, and plenty of internal cell chaos when the series hits screens in 2026.

