Park Seo Joon's agency clarifies change of lawsuit amount against restaurant owner from 6 billion to 60 million KRW

Park Seo Joon's lawsuit against a restaurant for using his image without permission has seen a new development. The actor partially won the case, with the court ruling that the restaurant must pay him a hefty amount.

However, the actor's agency stepped in to clarify misinformation surrounding the lawsuit, specifically regarding the amount of damages, as reported by the K-media outlet Herald Economy on June 3.

Park Seo Joon potential financial loss for restaurant owner's unauthorised use of his photos

Park Seo Joon's agency Awesome ENT mentioned that the unauthorized use of his photos by the owner of a diner, referred to as A, caused him significant financial harm. According to Park Seo Joon's agency, A allegedly deprived the actor of approximately 6 billion KRW (around USD 4,416,000) in advertising revenue by using his images to promote their business without securing a formal agreement.

However, they ultimately did not claim the hefty amount and reduced it tenfold.

Park Seo Joon denied demanding 6 billion KRW in damages from the restaurant owner

Contrary to reports claiming he demanded 6 billion KRW, the actual amount was significantly less, according to his agency. They clarified, "The estimated damages from the unauthorized use of Park Seo Joon's image for advertisement purposes is approximately 600 million KRW. However, with the restaurant's circumstances in mind, we demanded 60 million KRW [44,146 USD]."

The agency also cautioned that those spreading harsh criticism about the actor demanding such a big amount as damages from a small restaurant will face legal action. They emphasized that the court had validated Park Seo Joon's claims, ruling in his favor, and warned that unjust attacks on the actor would not be tolerated.

When did the unlawful usage of Park Seo Joon's photo start?

The issue started after a scene from What's Wrong With Secretary Kim (2018) was filmed at the restaurant. Following that, from August 2019 to September 2023, the diner owner displayed banners featuring Park Seo Joon inside and outside the establishment. Despite the actor's side's repeated requests to take down the advertisement, they did not do so, prompting a lawsuit

