Are CL and YG Ent planning full group 2NE1 comeback? Multiple private meetings make fans wonder if BLACKPINK wasn't enough

A new report on July 3 has breathed fresh life into 2NE1 comeback speculation. YG Entertainment's executive producer, Yang Hyun Suk, recently held a private meeting with CL. It sparked curiosity among fans about what might be in store for the legendary girl group.

Citing insider sources, the report claims that this was not their first meeting. Yang and CL have allegedly been in quiet discussions since 2024. Their talks have reportedly covered a broad range of topics. They include CL's solo career direction and the possibility of future 2NE1 promotions.

In response, a representative from YG issued a brief statement: "Because this was a private meeting, we cannot confirm any specific details." Although vague, the agency's comment has only fueled further speculation about what was discussed exactly.

Fans also wonder whether the group is preparing for a new phase under YG’s wing or exploring a completely different model. Some have also criticized YG Entertainment, accusing the company of using 2NE1’s return as a money-grabbing tactic after years of inactivity.

Many are questioning whether this move signals that BLACKPINK is no longer generating the same level of profit.

2NE1’s recent activities

The report follows closely on the heels of 2NE1’s 15th-anniversary Welcome Back tour. It concluded earlier this year with a two-day encore concert in Seoul from April 12 to 13. Spanning over a year across 12 cities in Asia, the tour marked a rare full-group return to the stage.

The group has been silent since 2016 following a two-year hiatus. Though they had a surprise reunion stage at Coachella 2022, the Welcome Back Tour was their first structured comeback under YG in years.

2NE1 currently operates under a ‘together but separate’ model. In which they appear together for select events or concerts, but do not hold an active group contract. Each member (CL, Dara, Minzy, and Park Bom) continues to pursue solo careers through different agencies.

YG’s artist report

Fan speculation intensified after YG Entertainment released its 2025 Sustainability Report on June 30. The report outlined the company’s artist lineup and achievements. However, 2NE1 was notably absent from the list of current YG artists.

This omission left fans confused and disappointed, especially those who had hoped the tour marked the beginning of a more permanent reunion. Many now believe that the group’s recent activities were made possible through limited-term agreements, rather than a full re-signing with the agency.

Short-term deals likely powering 2NE1's appearances

Fans are speculating that 2NE1's group activities, such as their recent U.S. festival stage appearance (notably missing Bom), are being managed through short-term contracts. The upcoming Waterbomb Bali 2025 performance featuring all four members is also believed to be based on a project-specific deal.

This type of arrangement would allow the use of the 2NE1 name temporarily, while the members remain technically unaffiliated with YG in the long term. Such agreements often prevent the group from releasing new music or albums under the 2NE1 name. That is, unless the label provides written permission or a revised contract is in place.

With CL and Yang Hyun Suk now confirmed to be in ongoing discussions, questions have resurfaced: Could a full 2NE1 contract renewal be in the works alongside a new album? Will the group continue to rely on short-term appearances, or are they negotiating a clearer path for future group content?

